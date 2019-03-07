|
Paulette Williams, 59, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Ave., Houma.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Wayne Williams; daughter, Deisha Kenyatta Lagarde; brothers, Albert Lagarde, Donald Lee Lagarde, Michael Lagarde, Steven Williams, Ronald Williams Sr. (Caroline), Damont Jones (Jaime) and Chad Lewis; sisters, Gloria Alvis (Vernon) and Pearline Lagarde; godchildren, Damian and Crystal Lagarde, Amber and Joseph Alvis; and numerous of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Polly Mae Jones Williams; father, Roosevelt Lagarde; brother, Herman "Butch" Williams Jr.; sister, Charlette Lagarde; and maternal grandparents, Clarence Sr. and Ollie Brooke Jones.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019