Pauline Bland Dillie
Houma - Pauline Bland Dillie, age 81, passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020. She was a native and lifelong resident of Houma, La.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM Monday December 7, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.
Pauline is survived by her daughters, Mary Gueniot Biegler, Donna Smith, Karen Gueniot Kornegay, Vicki Gueniot; son, Donald Gueniot, Jr.; grandchildren, Brandy Barr, Spencer Kornegay, Ross Biegler, Shannon Truax, Elise Biegler Sparenberg, Casey Truax, Megan Thibodaux, Zachary Deason, Saadi Thibodaux; great grandchild, Peyton Parks; brother, Gene Bland.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Georgia Wooley Bland; siblings, Homer, Rogers, James, Wallace Jr., Dorothy, Louella, Josephine; grandson, Dylan Kornegay.
Pauline was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed gardening, pokeno and playing dominos with her friends. Pauline was an active volunteer at St. Bernadette Church, Terrebonne Good Samaritan Food Bank, Blue Star Mothers, American Red Cross, Election Poll worker and AARP. She was the recipient of the Louisiana 2012 Andrus Award for Community Service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Bernadette Catholic Church or Blue Star Mothers.
We will be following COVID restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pauline Bland Dillie.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com
.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements
5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360
Phone:985-868-2536Fax: 985-876-5032