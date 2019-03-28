Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors
450 Church Street
Savannah, TN 38372
731-925-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Newman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Newman Obituary
Pauline Newman was born in Wayne County, Tennessee on May 31, 1940, the daughter of the late P. E. and Agnes Hodge White.

On September 4, 1960, she was united in marriage to Carl Haynes Newman, who survives.
She was a former resident of Indiana for a few years and South Louisiana for 48 years. Pauline was a jewelry manager at Service Merchandise for 32 years and was of the Baptist belief. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, entertaining her friends, and aggravating her brother-in-law. Pauline loved being with people and her cat, Nosey.

Pauline departed this life on March 25, 2019. in Florence, Alabama at the age of 78 years, 9 months and 25 days.

In addition to her husband of 58 years, Carl Newman of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., she is survived by her sisters, Leva White of Florence, Ala.; Betty Wright and her husband W. L. of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; and Virginia Hardiman and her husband Chet of St. Joseph, Tenn.; brothers, Lawrence White of Grandberry, Texas; and Johnny White of Savannah, Tenn.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Edna White; and one brother, James Boyd White.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on March 28, at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah, Tenn., with Chris Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Milledgeville Cemetery in Milledgeville, Tenn.

Arrangements by Shackelford Funeral Directors, 450 Church St., Savannah, Tenn.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now