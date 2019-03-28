|
|
Pauline Newman was born in Wayne County, Tennessee on May 31, 1940, the daughter of the late P. E. and Agnes Hodge White.
On September 4, 1960, she was united in marriage to Carl Haynes Newman, who survives.
She was a former resident of Indiana for a few years and South Louisiana for 48 years. Pauline was a jewelry manager at Service Merchandise for 32 years and was of the Baptist belief. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, entertaining her friends, and aggravating her brother-in-law. Pauline loved being with people and her cat, Nosey.
Pauline departed this life on March 25, 2019. in Florence, Alabama at the age of 78 years, 9 months and 25 days.
In addition to her husband of 58 years, Carl Newman of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., she is survived by her sisters, Leva White of Florence, Ala.; Betty Wright and her husband W. L. of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; and Virginia Hardiman and her husband Chet of St. Joseph, Tenn.; brothers, Lawrence White of Grandberry, Texas; and Johnny White of Savannah, Tenn.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Edna White; and one brother, James Boyd White.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on March 28, at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah, Tenn., with Chris Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Milledgeville Cemetery in Milledgeville, Tenn.
Arrangements by Shackelford Funeral Directors, 450 Church St., Savannah, Tenn.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019