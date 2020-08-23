Pearl Becnel

Pearl Ann Becnel, a native and resident of Vacherie, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at the age of 71.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ralph J. Becnel; son, Kevin P. Becnel (Charis); grandchildren, Meredith, Aiden, and Chase Becnel; sisters, Louise Becnel, Stephanie Bergeron, and her twin, Pat Legendre; her canine companion, Trixie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Eric and Chad Becnel; parents, Guy and Stephanie Becnel; father-in-law, Curtis Becnel; mother-in-law, Eugenie Becnel; and brother, Erkle Becnel.
She enjoyed painting, tending to her flowers and spending time with her friends and family. She will be remembered for her kind demeanor, beautiful smile and the compassion she had towards others. She will be dearly missed by all her loved ones.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Frances Dumas, Cathy Gordon, Grace Harry, Lena Costley, Martha Steib and Stephanie Howard. The family would also like to thank the hospice chaplain, Pastor Chris, her nurses, Bri and Krystan, and the staff at St. Joseph Hospice, AIM Palliative Care, and STAT Home Health for their care during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisiana Alzheimer's Association
Chapter in Pearl's name and honor.
Online condolences can be given at thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.