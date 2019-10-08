Home

Pearl D. Pensis

Pearl D. Pensis Obituary
Pearl D. Pensis, 74, a native of Grand Bois and a resident of Bayou Gauche, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. A prayer service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in Sunset Cemetery in Bayou Gauche, LA.

She is survived by her sons, Timmy Billiot (Lynette), Mike Dunn (Yvette) and John Vito (Amber); daughters, Greta Hebert (Bruce), Loretta Matherne (Randy), Cindy Dunn (Larry), Jenny Dunn and Desiree Pensis; son-in-law, Thomas Hearndon; sisters, Earline Deroche and Alexina "Cena" Billiot; 29 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Dunn; second husband, Dave Pensis; daughter, Mary Hearndon; parents, Cyril and Viola Dardar; and sister, Jean Verdin.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
