Pearl Eschette Arceneaux

Pearl Eschette Arceneaux Obituary
Pearl Eschette Arceneaux, 85, a native of Eagle Island and resident of Matthews, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019.

Visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Aug. 16 at St. Hilary of Poitiers. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pearl is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan Savoie; grandchildren, Rhett Savoie and Randi Savoie; and numerous nieces, nephews and stepchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Arceneaux; parents, Sullivan and Francis Triche Eschette; sons, Ted Savoie and Oscar Savoie Jr.; brothers, Ashton, Nilton, Hubert and Nolan; and sister, Gertie E. Vicknair.

She loved her family and in her spare time enjoyed mingling with people, dancing, joking around and was a good trawler and cook.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
