Pearl Jones Obituary
Pearl Jones, 93, a native of Gray and resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial in Halfway Cemetery in Gray.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her adopted daughter, Betty Williams (Steve); and sisters, Lillie Wills and Melva Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jones; parents, Lillie and Bruce Smith; brothers, Percy and Edward Smith; and sisters, Ivory, Inez and Willie Mae Smith.

A special thank you to Bessie and Louise Williams, Steve and Betty Williams, Geniva Moran and Charles, Mildred McGuin, Audubon Guest House and Mr. Chase James and the staff at Kennedy Funeral Home.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
