Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Pearl Lyons
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
Pearl Marie (Fanguy) Lyons

Pearl Marie (Fanguy) Lyons Obituary
Pearl Marie Fanguy Lyons, age 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was a native and resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 19; beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, with burial following in church cemetery.

Pearl is survived by her son, Eddie P. Lyons; daughter, Lisa L. Hebert and husband Terry; brother, Richard Fanguy; sister, Betty F. Aucoin and husband Larry; grandchildren, Bradley A. Hebert, Philip G. Lyons and wife Katherine, Katie H. Courville and husband,Armond "A.J." and Kassie M. Hebert; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte G. Lyons.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie "Bud" Francis Lyons; parents, Allen Jean de Baptist and Hilda Marie LeBouef Fanguy; and sister, Melba Fanguy.

Pearl was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she devoted her life as a member of the choir, and volunteer. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020
