Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Pearl LeBoeuf
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl LeBoeuf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Marie Pitre LeBoeuf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Marie Pitre LeBoeuf Obituary
Pearl Marie Pitre LeBoeuf, age 102, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Monday, Feb. 3, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with burial following in St. Francis de Sales No. 1 Cemetery.

Pearl is survived by her son, Bernard T. LeBoeuf and wife, Sue; son-in-law, Daniel T. Sullivan; grandchildren, Mark S. Billiu, Lauren B. Duplantis, Amy E. Billiu, Thomas LeBoeuf, Ryan LeBoeuf and Corey Sullivan; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Clay LeBoeuf; parents, Augustin Adam and Claire Helene Thibodeaux Pitre; daughters, Claire LeBoeuf Billiu and Christine Ann Sullivan; brothers, Harris E. Pitre and wife, Leona, Evans Pitre and wife, Mary, Eustice J. Pitre and wife, Rose, Virgis J. Pitre and wife, Hattie; and sisters, Jeanne Vernice Babin and husband, Eddie, Ismay Duplantis and husband, Clyde, Vivian Bourgeois and husband, Louis, and Leah Pitre and husband, Flandris.

Pearl enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family and friends. The door was always open, the coffee pot was always full and you never left hungry. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now