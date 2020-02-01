|
|
Pearl Marie Pitre LeBoeuf, age 102, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Monday, Feb. 3, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with burial following in St. Francis de Sales No. 1 Cemetery.
Pearl is survived by her son, Bernard T. LeBoeuf and wife, Sue; son-in-law, Daniel T. Sullivan; grandchildren, Mark S. Billiu, Lauren B. Duplantis, Amy E. Billiu, Thomas LeBoeuf, Ryan LeBoeuf and Corey Sullivan; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Clay LeBoeuf; parents, Augustin Adam and Claire Helene Thibodeaux Pitre; daughters, Claire LeBoeuf Billiu and Christine Ann Sullivan; brothers, Harris E. Pitre and wife, Leona, Evans Pitre and wife, Mary, Eustice J. Pitre and wife, Rose, Virgis J. Pitre and wife, Hattie; and sisters, Jeanne Vernice Babin and husband, Eddie, Ismay Duplantis and husband, Clyde, Vivian Bourgeois and husband, Louis, and Leah Pitre and husband, Flandris.
Pearl enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family and friends. The door was always open, the coffee pot was always full and you never left hungry. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020