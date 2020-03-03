Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Pearl McKay Ray Obituary
Pearl "Pogal" McKay Ray, 72, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Watoya and Kairaba Ray, and Jeremy McKay; five grandchildren; brothers, Larry and Eugene McKay III (Wanda); and sister, Janice M. Welch (Regis).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene, Jr. and Josephine Vincent McKay; brothers, Leroy and Monroe McKay; paternal grandparents, Eugene, Sr. and Cloteal McKay; and maternal grandparents, Jim and Bertha Vincent.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
