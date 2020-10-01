Pearl Richard McDonald

Schriever - Pearl Richard McDonald, 87, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever passed away on September 27, 2020.

Private services will be held.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela McDonald; grandchildren, Toby McDonald, Celia McDonald, Makki Myers, Renni Andras, Allei Ponvelle; great-grandchildren, Collin McDonald, Addie McDonald, Cylas McDonald, Kendyl Myers, Kynadi Myers, and Addie Myers.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton McDonald; son, Keith McDonald; father, Percy Richard; mother Clothile Roger Richard.

She retired after 28 years working as an accountant at Nicholls State University and was a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store