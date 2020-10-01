1/1
Pearl Richard McDonald
Schriever - Pearl Richard McDonald, 87, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever passed away on September 27, 2020.
Private services will be held.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela McDonald; grandchildren, Toby McDonald, Celia McDonald, Makki Myers, Renni Andras, Allei Ponvelle; great-grandchildren, Collin McDonald, Addie McDonald, Cylas McDonald, Kendyl Myers, Kynadi Myers, and Addie Myers.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton McDonald; son, Keith McDonald; father, Percy Richard; mother Clothile Roger Richard.
She retired after 28 years working as an accountant at Nicholls State University and was a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
