Pearly O. Domingue Thibodaux, 77, was born on March 14, 1942, and passed away on March 9, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, March 13, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux; from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jessie Thibodaux; children, Mickey Thibodaux and wife Linda, Stacy Thibodaux and companion Toby Boudreaux, Tony Thibodaux and companion Lelia Albert, and Lee Thibodaux; grandchildren, Kiala Thibodeaux, Benny Thibodaux, and Ryan Boudreaux; and great-grandchildren, Lucille Thibodeaux.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Marie Thibodaux; parents, Albert and Orelia Metrejean Domingue; sisters, Bernice Rivere, Eunice Adams, and Bessie Acosta; and brothers, Joseph Domingue and Preston Domingue.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020