Peggy Ann Freeman Portier, age 82, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Thursday, Feb. 13; beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.
Peggy is survived by her children, Glynn Portier and wife, Elizabeth, Timmy Portier, and Cindy Pellegrin; longtime friend, Phillip Poche; grandchildren, Jessica Gifford and husband Rob, Lorinda Campo and husband Daniel, Nicole Portier, Renee Bychurch, Tiffany Bergeron and husband Randy, and Megan Pellegrin; step-grandchildren, Tara Barras, Shannon Law, and McKenna Fabre; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Louis Portier; parents, Abbie and Annis Bergeron Freeman; brothers, Rufus and Earl Freeman; and sister, Joyce Cunningham.
Peggy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and always participated in her children's extracurricular activities. Peggy loved to cook, play cards, sewing, bowling and girl scout camping. She spent many years with St. Vincent de Paul until her retirement with over 20 years of service. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and St. Bernadette K.C. Auxiliary.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
