Peggy Ann Perrillioux Boudreaux, 66, died at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born on July 8, 1953, she was a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux.



Services will be held at a later date.



She is survived by her sisters, Hattie P. Boudreaux and Leona P. Folse; and brothers, Chester Perrillioux, Charles Perrillioux and Conrad Perrillioux III.



She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Louise Bessie Perrillioux; brother, Calvin "Joe" Perrillioux; sisters Allicen Perrillioux and Patsy P. Bernard; niece Carla Sapia; and nephew, Edwin "Lil Buckie" Bernard.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



