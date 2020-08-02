Peggy Foret Harrington, 76, a native of Lutcher and resident of Gray, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on June 11, 1944 in Baton Rouge, the daughter of Thomas III "Buster" and Thelma Foret. She was a graduate of Lutcher High School (1962) and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (formerly USL). She was a retiree of Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.



Peggy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two children, Robert Harrington Jr. of Houma; and Patrick Harrington and wife Kaina of Houma; four grandchildren, Tyler Harrington and fiancé Ashley Deroche, Zachary Harrington andwife Elizabeth, Lauren Doiron and fiancé Tess Boudreaux, and Holden Beal; and two great-grandsons, Cooper and Connor Harrington.



She is also survived by four sisters, Jacquelyn Melancon, Carolyn Stephens, Rebecca Foret, and Colette McClellon and husband Jim; three brothers, Kenneth Foret and wife Brenda, Richard Foret and wife Bernice, and Ellis Foret; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas III "Buster" and Thelma Foret, one brother, Thomas Foret, IV, and one brother-in-law Ralph Stephens.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in her memory to Saint Louis Catholic Church, 2226 Bayou Blue Rd. Houma, Louisiana 70364.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store