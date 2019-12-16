|
Peggy Jane Chauvin Duplantis, 89, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Services will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home for 12 p.m.
A private burial will be held by the family at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery.
Peggy is survived by her children, Donette D. Thibodeaux, Marcia D. Brunet Garibotte, Rena D. Huddleston, Ira Duplantis Jr., Yancey Duplantis and Tyler Duplantis, and their respective families. She is survived by one sister, Ruby Lee Mathis, numerous relatives and their respective families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira J. Duplantis Sr., one son, Alexander "Woody" Duplantis, and one great grandchild.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, Armand and Rena Roussel Chauvin; two sisters, Delta C. Falgout and Jeanette Chauvin; and four brothers, Curtis, Herman, Douglas and Willard Chauvin.
Peggy was a retired U.S. Postal Carrier and enjoyed working in her flower beds, cooking, sewing, making puzzles and playing cards.
Peggy was of Christian faith.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019