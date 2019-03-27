|
Peggy Ruth Smith, 81, a resident of Cut Off, passed away on March 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born April 15, 1937, in Oak Grove, LA. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and surrogate mother to many. She loved spending time with her family, working in her flowers and watching her grandchildren dance and play ball.
She taught school in Lafourche Parish for 20 years and loved her students and teaching.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Ulous Harrell "Smitty" Smith Sr.; three children, Theresa Smith Storey Counts (Randy), Ulous H. Smith Jr. (Mary), and Sheila Smith Angelette (Ernest); brother, Garry D. Smith (Charlotte); sisters-in-law, Charlotte Smith Brusen, Marilyn Sparks (Albert), and Geretta Guyton and Faye Hill; brother-in-law, Bill Smith; grandchildren, Season Smith Collins (Derek), Sarah Smith St. Pierre (Travis), Chris Storey (Noor), Erika Smith Fillinich (Dickie), Danielle Storey Colvin (Michael), Amber Angelette Ewing (Joe), Natalie Smith Foret (Darcy), Ashley Angelette Reed (Blake), and Haley Counts; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Isabell McCullough Smith; and siblings, Elbert, Lucien (Georgia), Odell (Wilhemenia), and Lonnie Mae Smith (Thurlan).
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off and will resume from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at Cox Funeral Home in Oak Grove. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at Goodwill Church of God. Burial to follow in Red Wing Cemetery.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019