Peggy Siddle Borne, 73, died at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Born on Sept. 29, 1946, she was a native of Danville, VA and resident of Vacherie.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A private burial will be held.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gerald Borne Sr.; son, Gerald (Donell) Borne Jr.; daughters, Wendy (Peter) Gibson and Anne (Duane Blanchard) Colwart; grandchildren, Jordan Borne and Hunter Colwart; and sisters, Susie (Glenn) Horsely and Betty Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bessie Siddle; brothers, John Siddle and Richard Siddle; father- and mother-in-law, Roy and Stephanie Borne.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019