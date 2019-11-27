Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home
Peggy Siddle Borne


1946 - 2019
Peggy Siddle Borne Obituary
Peggy Siddle Borne, 73, died at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Born on Sept. 29, 1946, she was a native of Danville, VA and resident of Vacherie.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A private burial will be held.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gerald Borne Sr.; son, Gerald (Donell) Borne Jr.; daughters, Wendy (Peter) Gibson and Anne (Duane Blanchard) Colwart; grandchildren, Jordan Borne and Hunter Colwart; and sisters, Susie (Glenn) Horsely and Betty Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bessie Siddle; brothers, John Siddle and Richard Siddle; father- and mother-in-law, Roy and Stephanie Borne.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
