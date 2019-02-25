|
Penelope "Penny" Cash Jefcoats, 67, a resident of Houma, passed away on February 24, 2019.
A private service will be held in Virginia at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Jefcoats; two children, Jonathan Jefcoats (Tiffany) and Jennifer Jefcoats; two brothers, Paul Cash (Carol) and Peter Cash (Lisa); and two grandchildren, Ezra Axselle and Isabella Jefcoats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Florence Cash.
She was a former teacher at St. Bernadette Catholic School and St. Matthew's Episcopal School.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019