Percy "PD" B. Dardar Jr.

Pointe-Aux-Chene - Percy "PD" B. Dardar Jr., 62, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chene, passed away on November 12, 2020.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Father's House, a mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church followed by burial at Rogers Cemetery in Houma.

He is survived by his mother Melia Dorothy Brunet Dardar; the mother of his children Loretta Teague and ex-wife Naomi Vasquez; children Jennifer Ledet, Melia Dardar, Percy "Bno" Dardar III, significant other Anya Brown, Joshua Dardar, wife Amy Dardar, and Jeremy Dardar; e step-children Jade LeFort, Shelby LeFort and Skylar LeBouef; sisters, Mary Ann Labruzzo, Selina Dardar, and Elaine Verdin; brothers, Percy Miquel Dardar, Alvin Dardar, Brandon Dardar, and Chase Dardar; and 18 grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his father Percy B. Dardar Sr.; grandparents Alvin and Selma Neal Dardar and Celina Billiot, and Leonce Brunet.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



