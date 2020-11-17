1/1
Percy B. "PD" Dardar Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Percy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Percy "PD" B. Dardar Jr.
Pointe-Aux-Chene - Percy "PD" B. Dardar Jr., 62, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chene, passed away on November 12, 2020.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Father's House, a mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church followed by burial at Rogers Cemetery in Houma.
He is survived by his mother Melia Dorothy Brunet Dardar; the mother of his children Loretta Teague and ex-wife Naomi Vasquez; children Jennifer Ledet, Melia Dardar, Percy "Bno" Dardar III, significant other Anya Brown, Joshua Dardar, wife Amy Dardar, and Jeremy Dardar; e step-children Jade LeFort, Shelby LeFort and Skylar LeBouef; sisters, Mary Ann Labruzzo, Selina Dardar, and Elaine Verdin; brothers, Percy Miquel Dardar, Alvin Dardar, Brandon Dardar, and Chase Dardar; and 18 grandchildren.
He is proceeded in death by his father Percy B. Dardar Sr.; grandparents Alvin and Selma Neal Dardar and Celina Billiot, and Leonce Brunet.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved