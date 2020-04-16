Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Percy Breaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Percy "Big Goose" Breaux Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Percy "Big Goose" Breaux Sr. Obituary
Percy "Big Goose" Breaux, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was 63, a native of Napoleonville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18 at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Napoleonville.

Percy is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Breaux; son Percy Breaux, Jr. (Tanika); brothers Andrew, Irvin (Lois), Thomas Jr., Ricky, Paul and Sterling Breaux; sisters Bernice, Beatrice (Glenn), Paulette and Claudette (Kenneth) Breaux; granddaughter Tiajah Breaux; and godchildren Tabitha Westley and Chad Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas, Sr. and Laura Dell B. Breaux; brothers Nathaniel, Phillip, Alvin and Melvin Breaux; and sister Linda Faye Thomas Breaux.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Percy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -