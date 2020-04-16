|
Percy "Big Goose" Breaux, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was 63, a native of Napoleonville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18 at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Napoleonville.
Percy is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Breaux; son Percy Breaux, Jr. (Tanika); brothers Andrew, Irvin (Lois), Thomas Jr., Ricky, Paul and Sterling Breaux; sisters Bernice, Beatrice (Glenn), Paulette and Claudette (Kenneth) Breaux; granddaughter Tiajah Breaux; and godchildren Tabitha Westley and Chad Butler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas, Sr. and Laura Dell B. Breaux; brothers Nathaniel, Phillip, Alvin and Melvin Breaux; and sister Linda Faye Thomas Breaux.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020