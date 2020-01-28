Home

Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Vacherie, LA
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Vacherie, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Vacherie, LA
Percy Joseph Legendre Jr.


1933 - 2020
Percy Joseph Legendre Jr. Obituary
Percy Joseph Legendre Jr. (PJ) was born on Sept. 27, 1933, and died peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the age of 86. He was a resident of Vacherie and former resident of Westwego. He was a graduate of Westwego High School and Gulf Radio and Television School. P.J. served in the Merchant Marine and U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1514, and the Fourth Degree Archbishop Blenk Assembly 3148.

He worked a short time at Avondale Shipyard prior to owning and operating Legendre's Radio and Television Service for 30 years.

P.J. also worked several years for Vacherie Fuel and also for St. James Parish Utilities.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bridget L. Darlington; his parents, Percy J. Legendre, Sr. and Vernice Peltier Legendre; brother, Floyd Legendre; and sisters, Shirley L. Rodrigue and Mary Jane L. Wilde.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elaine Waguespack Legendre; children, Lynette L. Eliser (Mark) of Luling, LA; Angela L. James (Colt) of Boyce, LA; Natalie L. Harper (Tony) of Baton Rouge, LA; Percy Legendre, III (Lynn) of Tampa, FL; Reginald Legendre (Nancy) of Moss Bluff, LA; Elaine L. Curley (John) of Alexandria, LA; Lenore L. Charlton of Baton Rouge, LA; Helen L. Bohan (Edward) of Lenoir City, TN.; and his son-in-law, Andrew Darlington (Rhonda) of Woodlands, TX.

He is also survived by his brothers; Leroy, Stephen, and Ragus Legendre; and his 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie, from 8:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Recitation of the rosary at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or for dementia research at Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation.

The Legendre family wishes to thank Adeline Williams, his caregiver, for her selfless dedication to his care.

Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
