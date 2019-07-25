|
Percy Paul Landry, 80, native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on July 23, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the religious services at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux. The burial will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Chackbay.
He is survived by daughters, Rebecca Trosclair (David), Rosa Chiasson and Roxanne Guidry (Steve); grandchildren, Veronica and Heather Trosclair, Shaun (Ashley), Logan and C. J. Chiasson and Taylor and Matthew Guidry; along with eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Guillot Landry; parents, Joseph and Gladys Landry; brother, Calvin Landry; sister, Dorothy "Dot" Bergeron; son-in-law, Coral Chiasson; and four grandchildren.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 25 to July 26, 2019