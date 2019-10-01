Home

Perlie A. Thibodaux

Perlie A. Thibodaux Obituary
Perlie A. Thibodaux, 94, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport and will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 4, at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Perlie is survived by her children, Essey J. Thibodaux, Hillary A. Thibodeaux (Anne), Gary P. Thibodaux (Cindy) and Mona T. Rogers (Phil Roddy); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Essay B. Thibodaux; parents Abel and Eve Allemand; brother Dudley Allemand; sisters EvaBelle LeBlanc and Verlie Orgeron; grandchildren Karla Thibodaux and Michelle Thibodaux; great-grandchild Rance Thibodeaux; and daughter-in-law Linda K. Thibodaux.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
