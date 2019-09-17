|
Perry Gisclair, 70, a native and resident of Galliano passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano and resume at Community Bible Church on Friday from 8 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
Perry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Gisclair; mother, Mabel T. Gisclair; daughter, April Gisclair; brother, Rodney Gisclair; sister, Angela LeBlanc; and grandchildren, Matthew Cheramie, Amber Cheramie and Luke Heatherly.
Perry was preceded in death by his father, Adam Ted Gisclair.
He has served on the Greater Lafourche Port Commission since 2007, as president in previous years and currently was serving as secretary. He had previously been appointed by the governor to the board of LA Wildlife and Fisheries. He also served eight years on the Lafourche Parish Council. He was a Mason and Shriner.
Perry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He put others before himself and always generously gave back to the community. Because of him, we will always believe in Santa.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019