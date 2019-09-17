Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
8:00 AM
Community Bible Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Gisclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry Gisclair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Perry Gisclair Obituary
Perry Gisclair, 70, a native and resident of Galliano passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano and resume at Community Bible Church on Friday from 8 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

Perry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Gisclair; mother, Mabel T. Gisclair; daughter, April Gisclair; brother, Rodney Gisclair; sister, Angela LeBlanc; and grandchildren, Matthew Cheramie, Amber Cheramie and Luke Heatherly.

Perry was preceded in death by his father, Adam Ted Gisclair.

He has served on the Greater Lafourche Port Commission since 2007, as president in previous years and currently was serving as secretary. He had previously been appointed by the governor to the board of LA Wildlife and Fisheries. He also served eight years on the Lafourche Parish Council. He was a Mason and Shriner.

Perry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He put others before himself and always generously gave back to the community. Because of him, we will always believe in Santa.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now