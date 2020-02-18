Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Perry Perio Obituary
Perry "Sam Drucker" Perio departed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2020, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Houma. He was 62, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux. Visitation will resume at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux, from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Southall; daughters, Jessica and Whitney Southall; sons, Deadren Rhodes and Cody Coleman; sisters, Elizabeth Johnson, Shirley Perio and Judy Singer (Romel); brothers, Edward (Barbara) and Sidney Perio; 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Joseph Perio; son, Perry Michael Perio Southall; and three brothers and five sisters.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
