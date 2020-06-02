Peter J. Ford, Jr., a native of St. Charles Parish and a resident of Luling, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, June 5, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Luling, LA. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon, with burial to follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Des Allemands, LA.



He is survived by his sons, Peter J. Ford III (Rosie), Craig Ford (Candy); daughters, Ann Minnich (Barry), Jean Boudreaux (Butch), Joan Prejean (Ricky), Evelyn Bennett (Alan), Mary Allen (Randy) and Allison Bush (Rick); sister, Dorothy Borne; grandchildren, Peter J. Ford IV, Benjamin Ford, Joshua Ford, Tara Fuselier, April Haydel, Blaire Dunn, Annie Minnich, Cory Boudreaux, Kristen Boudreaux, Jake Prejean, Shelby Dube', Aaron Allen, Austin Allen, Annamarie Allen and Megan Bush; and 20 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Dufrene Ford; parents, Peter J. Ford, Sr. and Velma Ford; brother, Roy Ford; sister, Irma Ford Frederic; and granddaughter, Ashley DeJean.



P.J. was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Ashley DeJean Foundation, 220 Laurel Ct., Luling, LA 70070 preferred.



Due to Covid 19 social distancing will be observed at all times.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



