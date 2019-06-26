Home

Peter John Luke

Peter John Luke, 77, resident of Terrebonne, native of Grand Caillou, passed away on June 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at Bayou Blue Assembly of God. Visitation will continue from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Bayou Blue Assembly of God. Religious service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Burial will take place in the Grace Christian Memorial Gardens following services.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Luke; sons, Dr. Duane J. Luke (Nancy) and Eugene B. Luke (Brandy); daughters, Sheila L. Marcel and Patty L. Koch (Rick); brothers, Jaby Luke and Terry Luke; grandchildren, Michelle Verdin (Shawn), Jude Marcel (Alicia), Kayla Dardar (Miguel), Amy Marcel, Joshua Luke (Stephanie), Samuel Luke (Tabitha), Ashlie Pellegrin, Rebekah Koch, Justin Koch (Delaney), Hannah Koch, Nicole Chaisson (Dane) and Dustin Luke (Brianna); 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney and Edna Luke Sr.; brothers, Whitney Luke Jr., Sydney Luke Sr. and Anthony Luke; and sister, Diane Marcel.

The greatest pleasure he had in his life were his children and grandchildren who surrounded him with love on a daily basis. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 26 to June 27, 2019
