Peter M. Badeaux, 96, a native and resident of Gheens, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.
Peter is survived by his children, Larry (Judy) Badeaux Sr., Roxanne Badeaux; sister, Della B. Knight; grandchildren, Larry (Christy) Badeaux Jr. and Corrina (Korey) Alario; great-grandchildren, Jacob (Ashlyn) Badeaux and Claire Badeaux, Blake Alario; and one great-great grandchild, Hayes Badeaux.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Hotard Badeaux; parents, Donate and Elizabeth Badeaux; sister, Delores B. Adams; and brothers, Joe, Hebert, Forest and Andrew Badeaux.
Music was his life; fishing and gardening were his passion.
Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019