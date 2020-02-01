|
Peter Wroblewski, born in New York on Dec. 12, 1946, grew up in Houma and made his way to Texas via the oil business passed away on Jan. 25, 2020. He spent much of his later career in the medical field.
Peter was extremely proud of his service with the Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Whitney Wroblewski; children, Jeffery Wroblewski and Mona Harris; four stepsons; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Also is survived by his siblings, Patricia Beacom (Daniel), Dan Wroblewski (Mary), and Stanley Wroblewski Jr. (Barbara); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley, Sr. and Hilda Wroblewski; and sister. Joan Melancon.
Final resting place will be in Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020