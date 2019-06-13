|
Phil Waters, 46, a native of Gibson and a resident of Mobile, AL, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. in Houma with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Calvin, Sr. and Rose Waters; brothers, Daryl Waters, Charles Waters, Calvin Waters, Jr. and Silas Plummers; and sister, Karen Waters.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 13 to June 14, 2019