Philetta Ann Gautreaux Geist, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was a native of Thibodaux and a nearly life-long resident of Houma.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 65 years, Adolph F. Geist, and by her parents, Philip S. and Henrietta Barrios Gautreaux.
She is survived by six children, Dr. Eric Geist (wife: Beth) of Monroe, Donna Geist Buch (husband: Chuck) of Winnetka, Calif., Mark Geist (wife: Jackie), David Geist, Glen Geist (wife: Monique), and Stephen Geist (wife: Karen), all of Houma; 10 grandchildren, Dr. Jared Geist (wife: Kelly) of Greenville, S.C., Brian Geist (wife: Brittany) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Errol Buch and Erica Buch of Winnetka, Calif., Kristi Geist Pitre (husband: Travis), Blake Geist, Haley Geist, Brittany Geist James (husband: Matthew), Christopher Geist (fiancée, Alyssa Pizzolatto), all of Houma; and Stephen Geist, Jr. (wife: Julie) of Denham Springs; one step-grandson, Matthew Williamson of Houma; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor Geist, Sarah Katherine Geist, Mia Porretto, Katie Porretto, Taylor Pitre, Madison James, Elise James and Benjamin Geist; one sister, Jacqueline (Jackie) Barrett Davis of Houma; and one brother, Philip Wayne Gautreaux (wife: Susan) of Baton Rouge.
Philetta was a retired elementary school teacher with 30 years of service in Terrebonne Parish. She was a long-time member of Maria Immacolata Church, where she served as a Eucharistic minister for many years. She was a member of several organizations including Catholic Daughters, Legion of Mary, Homemakers of America, Mended Hearts and the Terrebonne Retired Teachers Association, as well as teacher sororities Delta Kappa Gama and Kappa Kappa Iota.
One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her family. Both she and her husband enjoyed many happy years of retirement together doing just that. They were avid travelers and enjoyed doing volunteer and community service work in their spare time. In her lifetime, Philetta touched the lives of many people in a positive way, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In keeping with her generous and loving nature, she chose that her body be donated for medical/scientific research.
A memorial gathering and service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Maria Immacolata Church on Corporate Drive in Houma from 9 a.m. through the conclusion of mass, which will begin at 11 a.m.
The family is grateful to the loving caregivers at Stoneybrook Alzheimers Assisted Living in West Monroe, La. They request that any memorial gifts be made online to the or to Maria Immacolata Church.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019