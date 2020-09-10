Philip C. Bourgeois, 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 due to a cerebral stroke.



He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Philip worked for Leon Naquin and Sons as an electrician for 24 years until he started Philip Bourgeois and Sons Inc. for 37 years. He was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus council 8743, devoted Catholic and an usher for OLOPS, an avid outdoorsman, and loved dancing, gardening, going to the casino. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Philip was loved by all and will be missed by many.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 6 until 9 p.m. and on Monday, Sept 14, from 8 until 10 a.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Chackbay.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bernice Benoit Bourgeois; children, Gene P. (Allyson) Bourgeois, Wanda B. (Farrell) Alleman, Donna B. (Ray) Blanchard, Sheila B. (Jed) Boudreaux, Mona B. Andras and Dale C. (Raina) Bourgeois; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Doris Besson, Linda Helen Morvant (Melvin), Pearl Doiron (Lloyd) and Margaret Matherne.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Camille S. and Estelle Maronge Bourgeois; and brothers, Calvin Joseph Bourgeois Sr. (Shirley), David Bourgeois (Rose Addine), and Wilbert Bourgeois (Josephine); sister, Oudia Mae Babin (Norman); son-in-law, Jimmy Andras; and brothers-in-law, Leonard Besson and Willie Matherne.



The family would like to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux for being a great doctor and friend, and the second floor nursing staff, Thibodaux Regional Rehab and Lafourche Home for the Aged.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.



Thibodaux Funeral Home s in charge of arrangements.



