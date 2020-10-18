1/1
Philip G. Johnson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip G. Johnson, Sr.
Philip G. Johnson, Sr. 71. resident of Tennessee. passed away on July 30. He was a native of Arable. LA and long time resident of Raceland, LA.
He is preceded in death by his Father Murry -Preacher- and Mother Patricia Altenhofen Johnson and one brother William (Billy) Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Denise Hebert Johnson, 2 daughters. Patricia Johnson (Mike Mullins), Pam Pitre (Steve Pitre), 2 sons Philip Johnson, Jr -T-Phil- (Jamie Arceneaux), Paul Johnson (Coleen Folse), two step daughters Jeanne Giroir Tindol (David Tindol), and Stephanie Giroir Reynaga (Jason Reynaga), one brother Michael F Johnson, two sisters, Mary Dussouy (Guy Dussouy) and Lisa Davidson (Jim Davidson). He is also survived by 13 grand children and 5 great grand children.
He graduated from Chalmette High School in 1966 and Studied at Louisiana Tech in Chemical Engineering. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1968 and served proudly till 1972. then transferred to the Marine Corps reserves. He earned the National Defense Service Medal. Vietnam Service Medal (will Basic Parachute Insignia. Good Conduct Medal (1st award) and the Meritorious Mast. He was a private pilot and enjoyed flying. fishing. skiing. camping. his tractor and playing his guitar. He was an employee of ATT/BellSouth for over 30 years and was known as the telephone man. Because of his knowledge and background. he was transferred throughout the southeast US. He had a quick wit and an easy smile. In Atlanta he was known as -Mr. Smooth-. His life was too short, but his passing was peaceful. He will be laid to rest in Deadwood. TX. at Deadwood Church cemetery near the Johnson Family homestead on October 24. 2020. Service to start at 11AM.
In memory of Philip Johnson contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center. PO. Box 4486. Houston. TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts. Please designate funds to: Dr. Ahmed Kaseb- VD for liver Cancer Research .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved