Philip G. Johnson, Sr.
Philip G. Johnson, Sr. 71. resident of Tennessee. passed away on July 30. He was a native of Arable. LA and long time resident of Raceland, LA.
He is preceded in death by his Father Murry -Preacher- and Mother Patricia Altenhofen Johnson and one brother William (Billy) Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Denise Hebert Johnson, 2 daughters. Patricia Johnson (Mike Mullins), Pam Pitre (Steve Pitre), 2 sons Philip Johnson, Jr -T-Phil- (Jamie Arceneaux), Paul Johnson (Coleen Folse), two step daughters Jeanne Giroir Tindol (David Tindol), and Stephanie Giroir Reynaga (Jason Reynaga), one brother Michael F Johnson, two sisters, Mary Dussouy (Guy Dussouy) and Lisa Davidson (Jim Davidson). He is also survived by 13 grand children and 5 great grand children.
He graduated from Chalmette High School in 1966 and Studied at Louisiana Tech in Chemical Engineering. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1968 and served proudly till 1972. then transferred to the Marine Corps reserves. He earned the National Defense Service Medal. Vietnam Service Medal (will Basic Parachute Insignia. Good Conduct Medal (1st award) and the Meritorious Mast. He was a private pilot and enjoyed flying. fishing. skiing. camping. his tractor and playing his guitar. He was an employee of ATT/BellSouth for over 30 years and was known as the telephone man. Because of his knowledge and background. he was transferred throughout the southeast US. He had a quick wit and an easy smile. In Atlanta he was known as -Mr. Smooth-. His life was too short, but his passing was peaceful. He will be laid to rest in Deadwood. TX. at Deadwood Church cemetery near the Johnson Family homestead on October 24. 2020. Service to start at 11AM.
In memory of Philip Johnson contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center. PO. Box 4486. Houston. TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts
. Please designate funds to: Dr. Ahmed Kaseb- VD for liver Cancer Research .