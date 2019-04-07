|
|
Philip I. Milazzo Sr., a resident of Labadieville, passed away on April 4, 2019 at the age of 78.
Visitation will be held at Bethel Pentecostal Fellowship, 101 Tiffany St., Patterson, La., on Tuesday, April 9 from 9:30 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Landry (Larry Sr.); sons, Philip Milazzo Jr. (Darlene) and Scott Milazzo (Tammy); grandchildren, Larry Jr., Jeremy, Brittany, Brooke and Beau; great-grandchildren, Braden, Bentley, Sophia, Liam and Briley; brothers, Douglas, Jimmy, Tony and Mike Milazzo; and sisters, Dolores Blanchard, Annie Aucoin, Betty Falcon and Clara Cain.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Hebert Milazzo; and parents, Gitano and Aldonia Ourso Milazzo.
Philip was passionate about horses. He enjoyed watching his children ride, being involved in horse shows and rodeos.
Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019