Philip John Lirette Sr., 62, a native of Theriot and resident of Dulac, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.



He is survived by his companion, Robin Marie Plocher; children, Katty Ann Lirette and companion, Cline Ledet, PJ (Philip John Lirette Jr.), Brooke Nichole Budine and spouse, Kyle Steven Budine, Dorion John Lirette, Jeremy Robert Lirette, Bethany Marie Lirette, and Scarlet Raven Plocher; grandchildren, Destiny Lopez, Albert Lopez, Kason Ledet, Lola Ledet, Mason Lirette, and Zane Lirette; great-grandchildren, Josiah Lopez, Thomas Hollinger, Jayden Hollinger, and Kaiden Hollinger; brothers, Gary (Frances) Lirette Sr., Paul (Theresa) Lirette Sr., and Jesse (Mercedes) Lirette Sr.; and sisters, Amonda (Evest 3rd) Voisin, Rhonda (Edward) Smith, and Debra McCune.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lirette Sr. and Leola Dehart Lirette; brothers Robert Lirette Jr., Curtis Lirette Sr., and Peter Lirette; sisters, Betty LaCoste, Brenda Liner, Trudy Funguy, and Judy Lirette; and grandchildren, Jackson Ledet.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 1 p.m. until funeral time at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park. Religious service will take place at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.



Philip was a commercial fisherman for 44 years; he was a hard worker all of his life and his children looked up to his work ethic. He enjoyed spending time with friends, family, but especially his grandchildren, and loved listening to classic rock. He had a joy for life that was infectious to those around him.



Philip never met a stranger in his life; he always just considered them a new friend. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him and loved him, but will be received in heaven by those who went before him. "Go rest high on that mountain, your work here on earth is done."



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store