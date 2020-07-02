Philip Joseph Duplantis, 78, a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Chauvin, passed away on June 30, 2020.



A private burial was held by the family at Holy Rosary Cemetery.



Philip is survived by his wife, Barbara Theriot Duplantis; sons, Barry Duplantis and wife Jana, Todd Duplantis and wife Lindsay; daughter, Kayla Champagne and husband Carl; sister, Patricia Gautreaux; grandchildren, Samantha and Matthew Duplantis, Jacob, Chris, and Addison Duplantis, Scott, Brian, and Andrew Champagne; and great-grandchildren, Levi and Bryson Duplantis.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Cynuat and Hilda Carlos Duplantis.



He was a member of the Knights of Columbus achieving the rank of Grand Knight. He retired from Exxon USA after 25 years.



The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store