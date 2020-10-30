1/1
Philip Lawrence Cunningham
Houma - Philip Lawrence Cunningham, 81, a native of Chauvin, LA and resident of Houma, LA passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:15pm.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Monday, November 2, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 8:00am until 10:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation Monday at Our Lady of The Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 10:30am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Philip is survived by his companion, Mamis Picou; children, Lori Falgout; Troy Cunningham and wife Debbie, Dena Rogers and husband Gary; sisters, Linda Duplantis, Grace Robichaux; grandchildren, Krissy Hebert, Derrick LeCompte, Lacey Irvin, Erin Rogers, Kaci Rogers; great grandchildren, Connor Berlin, Cameron Hebert, Baylee LeCompte, Lydia Irvin, and Ellie Irvin.
Philip is preceded in death by his wife, Claudette Dupre Cunningham; parents, Armond and Amy LeCompte Cunningham; brothers, Julius Cunningham, Armond "Sonny" Cunningham Jr., Roy Cunningham, Louis Cunningham, Kenneth Cunningham Sr., Anthony "Tony" Cunningham, Clay Cunningham; sisters, Janelle Boudreaux, and Barbara Lovell.
Philip loved life and loved to laugh. He never met a stranger and quickly became friends with all whom he met. Philip will be dearly missed by family and friends; but always much loved and never forgotten.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
