Dr. Philip M. Neal

Thibodaux - Dr. Philip M. Neal, 69, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 PM. Born in Longview, Texas on August 20, 1951, he was raised in Shreveport and a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana for 37 years.

Private services will be held.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Katherine Hutchins Neal; son, Dr. Mark Neal and wife Dr. Anne Price Neal; daughters, Kimberly Neal and partner, Allison Stiel, Megan Legendre and husband, Casey; grandchildren, Max Neal, Leia Neal and Morgan Legendre; siblings, Raymond "Skip" Neal, Jr. and wife Jacqueline, Catherine "Katie" Levine and husband Al, Debra "Debbie" Ervin, Michele Cooksey and husband Jeff.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Neal, Sr. and Catherine "Sue" Welsh Neal; brother, Eric "Rick" Neal; brother in law, Dick Ervin.

Dr. Neal received his master's degree in Microbiology from LSU in Baton Rouge and his medical degree from LSU in New Orleans. He worked as an OB/Gyn for 33 years. He served as Chief of Staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved to travel and was an accomplished woodworker. He was a member and past King of the Krewe of Chronos.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



