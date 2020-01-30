|
|
Philip Ridley Ledet III, age 54, a resident of Irvington, Ala. passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Philip Ridley Ledet Sr. and Eunice Foret Ledet; and maternal grandparents, Charlie Brown and Ruth Bernard Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Cheri Warren Ledet; daughters, Lori Ledet, Amber (Harry Jr.) Harris and Keri (Carey) Skipper; parents, Philip Ridley Ledet Jr. and Charlene Brown Ledet; sisters, Tracey Ledet (Wayne) Westerman, Suzie Ledet (Norris Allemand) Falgout and Kimberly Ledet (Bruce McNutt) Adams; grandchildren, Aiden Lyons, Bayleigh Harris, Chase Harris, Carter Skipper and Gavin Skipper; nephews, Jared Falgout, Jovi Falgout and Dru Westerman; niece, Hali Westerman; and other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Margaret's Catholic Church.
Interment will be in Oddfellow Cemetery.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020