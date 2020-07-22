1/1
Phillip Allen Cockerham
Phillip Allen Cockerham, 70, passed away peacefully at 3:03 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at home and surrounded by his loving family. He grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and was a resident of Houma for 44 years.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 4 p.m. until the memorial service at 6 p.m.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Corliss Cockerham; sons, Patrick and Corey Cockerham and wife, Nicole; daughter, Kelly Cockerham; stepdaughter Tina Dazee St. John; brothers, Michael, Patrick, and Timothy Cockerham; and grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob, Caidyn, and Kylan Cockerham.

He was preceded in death by his father, Denver Cockerham; mother, Suzanne Boyce; and son, Michael Cockerham.

Phil was a retired offshore crane operator. He loved classic rock music, and all the new technology, but the greatest joy of his life was his grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be forever missed.

The family would like to thank Journey hospice and staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to Phil's favorite charity St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are preferred.

Wait for me, my love, and we will meet again, and together have another great adventure.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Houma Today from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
JUL
24
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
July 23, 2020
Kelly, Caidyn, and Kylan, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers and condolences for all your family.
Lola Boudreaux Silver
