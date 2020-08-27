Phillip "PJ" Harris Sr. departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux.



Visitation on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Blue Lilly Cemetery in Johnson Ridge. La.



Phillip is survived by his wife, Brenda Harris; sons, Phillip Harris Jr. and Ben Joseph Sr.; daughters, Kimberly and Pamela Harris, and Malayka Green; brothers, McKinley and Charles Albert Harris; aunt, Ruby Alkamakpe; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by her parents, Earthel and Aaron Harris; brothers, Harvey Sr., Welmon and Lloyd Harris; and sister, Marion H. Smith.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.



