Phillip Joseph Caballero, 69, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Phillip was a beloved brother and friend. He is survived by his sister, Estelle Caballero Peet and her husband, Bruce Peet.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alex Caballero and Shirley Caballero; brother, Christopher Caballero; and sister, Martha Caballero Fauchand.
Phillip grew up in Donaldsonville and graduated from Assumption High School in Napoleonville. He then went on to become a licensed practical nurse as well as a licensed beautician. He spent the majority of his nursing career in the Emergency Room and Education Department at Chabert Medical Center. He was a current employee at Compass Behavioral Health Hospital, caring for patients with mental health disorders. He enjoyed nursing in caring for others and was dedicated to his profession.
Phillip loved life, and most of all, he had a great sense of humor. Whether you were sitting in his chair at the beauty parlor or working alongside him, he would always have a joke or quick quip to entertain you. He was involved with the Thibodaux Music Club as well as the Thibodaux Lion's Club. He loved celebrating Mardi Gras and served as a past Duke in the Krewe of Hercules and the Krewe of Christopher. He was most proud to serve as King of both the Krewe of Cleophas and the Krewe of Ambrosia.
Phillip will be missed by his family and friends. Although he did not have any children of his own, he was an adopted godfather and uncle to the families of his friends. He could always be counted on to be at sporting events, dance recitals, and band concerts cheering them on in the crowd.
He will always be lovingly known as our "Parrain"!
There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at a later date, which was his request.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thibodaux Music Club.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020