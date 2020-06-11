Philoman "Felo" J. Boudreaux, 80, a native of Houma who resided with his brother, passed away on his own terms on Sunday May 31, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.



Felo is survived by his sons, Dale (Nanette) and Tate (Barbara); daughters Leslie Stansel (Jerry), and Windye Boudreaux; and siblings Shira Powell (Jesse), Kim Spoon (Eddie), Donna Nyssen (Jacob), and Joey Boudreaux (Mandy).



He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.



Felo was a man of many talents, from being a roustabout, plumber, police officer, musician, manager, coach, troop leader, to Boudreaux the Boat Builder and so much more. He loved making music and was the quintessential entertainer no matter where he was. Felo loved life and blazed his own trail. He was a great cook and eating machine. He never met a stranger and could talk 100 words a minute with gusts up to 125.



Felo loved baseball and was proud to be a part of that with his son P.J. Jr. and his grandchildren P.J III and Ethan Boudreaux.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Charmon Ann; mother, Irene Benoit Boudreaux and father, Delvin P. Boudreaux; sons Rickye Brown and P.J. Boudreaux Jr.; and brother, Berklen Boudreaux.



Felo was the original "Boudreaux" and will be missed by all who ever met him "neg."



A memorial service will be held at Bayou Blue Assembly of Houma and will be announced at later date.



