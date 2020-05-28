|
|
Phyllis Adams Yarbrough, 61 a native of Lockport and resident of Mathews, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.
She is survived by father, Adolph Joseph Adams; her sons Joshua Hill and Tyler Yarbrough and daughter Michele Hill Wilson; sisters Martha Boone Kozen, Christine Adams Melancon, Nancy Adams Stokes, Dale Adams Comeaux, and brother Dan Adams; grandchildren Cullen and Abigail Hill and Cody and Cash Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her mother Hilda "Sue" Gibbons Adams; sister Kathleen Adams Baudoin and brother John Paul Clifton.
The family will have a private memorial service.
I am in Christ and Christ is in me. Claim that all day every day. -Phyllis Yarbrough
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020