Phyllis Adams Yarbrough

Phyllis Adams Yarbrough Obituary
Phyllis Adams Yarbrough, 61 a native of Lockport and resident of Mathews, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.

She is survived by father, Adolph Joseph Adams; her sons Joshua Hill and Tyler Yarbrough and daughter Michele Hill Wilson; sisters Martha Boone Kozen, Christine Adams Melancon, Nancy Adams Stokes, Dale Adams Comeaux, and brother Dan Adams; grandchildren Cullen and Abigail Hill and Cody and Cash Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her mother Hilda "Sue" Gibbons Adams; sister Kathleen Adams Baudoin and brother John Paul Clifton.

The family will have a private memorial service.

I am in Christ and Christ is in me. Claim that all day every day. -Phyllis Yarbrough

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020
