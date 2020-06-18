Phyllis Breaux, 69, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.



A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, June 22, and from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.



She is survived by her two sons, Travis (Lien) Breaux, John J. (Vickie) Landry Jr.; two daughters, Marie (Scott) Wilson, Kammy (Kent) Terracina; three brothers, Lynn (Brenda) Blanchard Jr., Dale (Cecilia) Blanchard, and Wayne (Kathy) Blanchard; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Jerry (Moose) P. Breaux.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



