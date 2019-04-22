|
Phyllis Hebert, 78, a native of Eupora, Mississippi and resident of Thibodaux passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Thibodaux from 8 a.m. until the funeral service at noon. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Larry Hebert; daughters, Shari Richard (Dean "Double O"), and Stacy Stevens (Wayne "Figit"); grandchildren, Nicole Stevens Loupe (Randall), Tanner Stevens, Taylor Richard and Megan Richard (Blane Oncale); great-grandchildren, Parker Loupe, Grant Loupe and Brooke Loupe; and brother, Billy Taylor (Teresa).
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Taylor and Lynda Wilson Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who cared for Phyllis throughout her illness, and all of those who kept her in their prayers.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019