Phyllis Lynne Hebert Alleman, 66, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from metastatic
breast cancer. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Katy, Texas.
Family and friends will be invited to attend a memorial service at St. Eloi Catholic Church in
Theriot, La., at a later date.
Lynne is survived by her loving daughters, Shawn Alleman Smith and husband Shawn Smith,
and Bethany Alleman Gentry and husband Colby Gentry; four grandchildren, Reese Smith,
Grant Smith, Cade Gentry, and Bryn Gentry; two sisters, Wanda H. Ledet and Laurie H. Ashley;
six sisters-in-law, Joann A. Olivier (Elton), Marylin A Porche (Glenn), Melva A. Kelpsch (Dale),
Valarie A Porche, Ella A. Rhodes, and Elda A. Glover (Ernest); three brothers, Wayne T. Hebert
(Jeanette), David L. Hebert (Ginger), and Mark R. Hebert (Beth); two brothers-in-law, Clenese
"Sonny" Alleman, Jr (Tami), and Gary Alleman (Annette); three godchildren, Kathy Relan, Scott
Porche, and Ross Ashley; and numerous nieces and nephews that she adored.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Alton Alleman; parents, Phyllis N. and
Emanuel "Buddy" Hebert; mother-in-law, Elda Templet Alleman; father-in-law, Clenese
Alleman Sr.; and brothers-in-law, Barry Porche, Randy Ledet, and Bryan Rhodes.
Lynne was a retired paraprofessional with Terrebonne Parish School System. She enjoyed
traveling and treasured her time spent with family, especially her children and grandchildren.
She continues her generosity in death as she donated her body to medical science with the Willed
Body Program at the University of Texas McGovern Medical School.
Lynne will be extremely missed by all those whom knew and loved her.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020