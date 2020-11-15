Phyllis Lynne Hebert Alleman

Phyllis Lynne Hebert Alleman, 66, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from metastatic breast cancer. She was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Katy, TX.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot, LA on November 25, 2020 at 11am.

Lynne was a retired paraprofessional with Terrebonne Parish School System. She continues her generosity in death as she donated her body to medical science with the Willed Body Program at The University of Texas McGovern Medical School.



